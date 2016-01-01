Overview of Dr. Nathan Harris, MD

Dr. Nathan Harris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Chi Health Lakeside, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center - Crosby and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Harris works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

