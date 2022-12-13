Dr. Nathan Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Harrison, MD
Dr. Nathan Harrison, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly courteous and professional staff. Willing to listen and answered all my questions. Took the time and made me feel like family
About Dr. Nathan Harrison, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1801916523
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management, University of California, Davis, California
- Anesthesiology Residency at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
- Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harrison using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
