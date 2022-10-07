Dr. Nathan Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Hirsch, MD
Dr. Nathan Hirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Womens Healthcare7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
Dr. Hirsch is the epitome of a gentleman. He’s professional, kind patient and very concerned about your well-being. your family and your kids. He always tries to keep your mind occupied with light conversation, while he’s doing those awkward examinations. He puts your mind at ease and he takes his time, never rushes and always genuinely interested in you and how you are. I’ve known Dr. Hirsch for the better part of 25 years and often recommended him to people I know. He always asks about our kids & wants updates on what they’re doing, (after all, he brought our youngest out of his womb, kicking & screaming). ??
About Dr. Nathan Hirsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720196454
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.