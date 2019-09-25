Overview of Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD

Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hoekzema works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.