Dr. Nathan Hoffman, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Hoffman, MD
Dr. Nathan Hoffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
- 1 5400 Excelsior Blvd Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3708
- 2 3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3190
-
3
Hutchinson Health Clinic3 Century Ave SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Directions (320) 234-3290
Hospital Affiliations
- Hutchinson Health
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Nate for taking care of my sister. Your kind care in a difficult time helped relieve some of her discomfort. Your familiar face and kind demeanor did even more to lift her spirits. Thanks. Greg
About Dr. Nathan Hoffman, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
