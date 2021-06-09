See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO

Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.

Dr. Howlett works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Howlett's Office Locations

    Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Drainage
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Drainage
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2021
    I have had the pleasure of being a patient with Dr. Howlett. Dr. Howlett is very attentive to his patients, he takes the time to spend with you during your visit discussing your care and/or concerns. His team is great. Dr. Howlett is very thorough in his patients care. He will answer any/or all of your questions to the best of his ability. He is extremely smart and humble. Always has a smile on his face which helps make his patients be more at ease during their visit. I have had the pleasure of working with him at Ortho RI as well and I have to say he is one of the best doctors that I have worked for, so kind hearted. His team is wonderful and always a pleasure to be around and work with! I would highly recommend him to my friends and family.
    Jocelyn Quinn — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225444607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center, Boston Ma
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Pinnacle Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Providence College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
