Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO
Overview of Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO
Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.
Dr. Howlett's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the pleasure of being a patient with Dr. Howlett. Dr. Howlett is very attentive to his patients, he takes the time to spend with you during your visit discussing your care and/or concerns. His team is great. Dr. Howlett is very thorough in his patients care. He will answer any/or all of your questions to the best of his ability. He is extremely smart and humble. Always has a smile on his face which helps make his patients be more at ease during their visit. I have had the pleasure of working with him at Ortho RI as well and I have to say he is one of the best doctors that I have worked for, so kind hearted. His team is wonderful and always a pleasure to be around and work with! I would highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Nathan Howlett, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center, Boston Ma
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pinnacle Health System
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Providence College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
