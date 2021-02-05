Overview of Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM

Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Ivey works at New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.