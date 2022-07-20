Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Johnston, DO
Dr. Nathan Johnston, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
South Texas Veterans Health Care System, 7400 Merton Minter St, San Antonio, TX 78229, (210) 949-9243
Hill Country Mind and Wellness, 19707 W Interstate 10 Ste 314, San Antonio, TX 78257, (210) 994-6336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and great staff. Have really helped me and my family out. You can tell he really cares about his patients, which can be difficult to find.
About Dr. Nathan Johnston, DO
Psychiatry
11 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Psychiatry
Dr. Johnston accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.