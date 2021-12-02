Dr. Nathan Jove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Jove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Jove, MD
Dr. Nathan Jove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Jove works at
Dr. Jove's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Bone and Joint Specialists Snellville2400 Wisteria Dr Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 564-3393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlanta Bone and Joint Specialists Loganville4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 100, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (404) 296-5005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Atlanta Knee and Sports Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-5005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jove?
Dr. Nathan Jové fixed my broken leg last year and then just did a second surgery to remove the plate in my leg and everything went so well. He is funny and a great surgeon. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Nathan Jove, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1306074182
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center Providence Hospital Orthopaedic Surgery
- Detroit Medical Center Providence Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jove works at
Dr. Jove has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jove speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.