Dr. Nathan Kander, MD
Dr. Nathan Kander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio, Licking Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Ohiohealth Dublin Methodist Hospital7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8995
Ohiohealth Heart and Vascular3705 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (740) 446-5412
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Dr. Kander's knowledge of the heart is impeccable. He knew what was wrong with me, just by my symptoms alone and was dead on right!
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
