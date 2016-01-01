Dr. Kanyinda accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan Kanyinda, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Kanyinda, MD
Dr. Nathan Kanyinda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kanyinda's Office Locations
- 1 1501 Cedar Rd Unit 113, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 425-5550
- 2 4388 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 425-5550
- 3 2173 Upton Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-5550
-
4
Hilltop Location (First Colonial Rd)1201 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 425-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanyinda?
About Dr. Nathan Kanyinda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1578918066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanyinda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanyinda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanyinda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanyinda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanyinda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.