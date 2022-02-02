Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan King, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan King, MD
Dr. Nathan King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Hawaii Family Physicians75-5870 Walua Rd Ste 200, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 323-3107
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Nathan King....he came very highly recommended by many of our friends, so we drove from Waimea, an hour away, to be seen by Dr. King. My husband, who is unvaccinated, had a very high fever and had tested Positive for covid 5 days prior to the visit. We called Dr. King's office and was asked to come for a next day appointment; other doctors wouldn't see patients in my husband's condition. We had a short virtual appointment with Dr. King and then he came out to the car to see us. My husband was treated with utmost care for his weakened condition, and I was very pleased with the time he gave to us. As I am writing this comment, my husband has made amazing overnight improvement after following Dr. Nathan King's advice. Yes, we gladly give Dr. Nathan King 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Nathan King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861835035
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
