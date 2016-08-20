Overview of Dr. Nathan Landesman, DO

Dr. Nathan Landesman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Landesman works at Flint Gastroenterology Assocs in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.