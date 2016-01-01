Dr. Lavid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Lavid, MD
Dr. Nathan Lavid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lavid's Office Locations
- 1 834 E 4th St Ste F, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 912-4646
- 2 65 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 912-4646
About Dr. Nathan Lavid, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavid.
