Overview

Dr. Nathan Maples, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Maples works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.