Overview of Dr. Nathan Marshall, MD

Dr. Nathan Marshall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at University Orthopedic Specialists in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.