Dr. Nathan Massey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Massey works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.