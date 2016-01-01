Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McArthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD
Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saratoga Springs, UT.
Dr. McArthur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McArthur's Office Locations
-
1
Alpine Pediatrics - Saratoga Springs1238 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 Directions (435) 254-5961
-
2
Alpine Pediatrics1912 W 930 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 254-5962
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McArthur?
About Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487881660
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McArthur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McArthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McArthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McArthur works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McArthur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.