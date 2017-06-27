Overview

Dr. Nathan Meloy, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and Genesis Medical Center, Dewitt.



Dr. Meloy works at Genesis Spine & Joint Health Center in Bettendorf, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.