Dr. Nathan Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Virginia Health System
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coastal Pain & Spinal Diagnostics Medical6221 Metropolitan St Ste 201, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 753-7127
-
2
Escondido Office488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 404, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 753-7127
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Principal Financial Group
- Scripps Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I just recently moved over to Dr. Miller after issues arose with the pain management practice I was previously with. So far I have been very happy with Dr. Miller and his approach to pain management. If you are looking for a pain management doctor who still believes in treating the patient and addressing the patients needs, I would highly recommend Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Nathan Miller, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1073672473
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.