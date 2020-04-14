See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Nathan Miller, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Virginia Health System

Dr. Miller works at Coastal Pain & Spinal Diagnostics Medical in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Pain & Spinal Diagnostics Medical
    6221 Metropolitan St Ste 201, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 753-7127
  2. 2
    Escondido Office
    488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 404, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 753-7127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Scripps Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 14, 2020
    I just recently moved over to Dr. Miller after issues arose with the pain management practice I was previously with. So far I have been very happy with Dr. Miller and his approach to pain management. If you are looking for a pain management doctor who still believes in treating the patient and addressing the patients needs, I would highly recommend Dr. Miller.
    Apr 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Miller, MD
    About Dr. Nathan Miller, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1073672473
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.