Overview of Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.