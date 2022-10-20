Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz's Office Locations
- 1 212 N Adams St, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 309-0566
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had cervical fusion after years of pain and numbness. Dr. Moskowitz did a wonderful job. He is now pain free and numbness gone.
About Dr. Nathan Moskowitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
