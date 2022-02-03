See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD

Allergy
4.1 (81)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Nachlas works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palumbo Ralph MD FCCP MD
    1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 705-1411
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Dr Nachlas is fantastic! Everything about NSIBR IS TOP NOTCH! His knowledge and skills are FIRST RATE and his bedside manner is FIRST CLASS! Thank you, Dr Nachlas, for the successful Sinus Surgery!! Blessings to You and your Staff! Steph S
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497737647
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nachlas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nachlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nachlas works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nachlas’s profile.

    Dr. Nachlas has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachlas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachlas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

