Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD
Dr. Nathan Nachlas, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Palumbo Ralph MD FCCP MD1601 Clint Moore Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 705-1411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Nachlas is fantastic! Everything about NSIBR IS TOP NOTCH! His knowledge and skills are FIRST RATE and his bedside manner is FIRST CLASS! Thank you, Dr Nachlas, for the successful Sinus Surgery!! Blessings to You and your Staff! Steph S
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Nachlas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nachlas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachlas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachlas.
