Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD
Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Spine Hospital.
Oklahoma Spine Hospital Pain Management14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 749-2765Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Oklahoma Spine Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very caring, mindful of details, I’m very comfortable with him because I’m a scaredy-cat. Puts me at ease and better used of conscious sedation. Other doctors seem not to care about patients feelings. Highly recommend Dr. Overby. I’m not a whimp also. Have many injuries and while in the military. Inclusive Im Purple Heart recipient so I’m not just saying. I appreciate him and his wonderful staff. PA and office staff. They work with you to get you a quick appointment and schedule for procedures .
About Dr. Nathan Overbey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Overbey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overbey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Overbey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overbey.
