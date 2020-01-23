Overview

Dr. Nathan Peterson, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Arizona Desert Dermatology in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.