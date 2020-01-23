Dr. Nathan Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Peterson, DO
Dr. Nathan Peterson, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Desert Dermatology1700 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 692-8885
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My care was awesome!! It is not finished yet, but I am very pleased with my MOHS procedure results.
About Dr. Nathan Peterson, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053459867
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.