Overview of Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD

Dr. Nathan Podoll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Podoll works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Franklin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.