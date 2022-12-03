Overview

Dr. Nathan Pomeroy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Pomeroy works at SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.