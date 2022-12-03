Dr. Nathan Pomeroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Pomeroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Pomeroy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Pomeroy works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids221 Michigan St NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pomeroy?
He was great
About Dr. Nathan Pomeroy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043338650
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- University of Michigan Hospitals &amp; Health Center (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomeroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomeroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomeroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomeroy works at
Dr. Pomeroy has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomeroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomeroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomeroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomeroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomeroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.