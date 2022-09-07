Dr. Rademaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Rademaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Rademaker, MD
Dr. Nathan Rademaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stillwater, OK.
Dr. Rademaker works at
Dr. Rademaker's Office Locations
Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services1201 S ADAMS ST, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 742-5300
Stillwater Medical Center1323 W 6th Ave, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 372-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of my husband! Very professional
About Dr. Nathan Rademaker, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962816413
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rademaker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rademaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rademaker works at
Dr. Rademaker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rademaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rademaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rademaker.
