Dr. Nathan Rendler, MD
Dr. Nathan Rendler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Rendler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Rendler works at
Valle Verde Pediatrics15525 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly and professional environment .. but the best part is Dr. Rendler .. his energy, kindness, humility, medical expertise , genuine love for children , and how he talks to my babies ... I love it
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1275531337
- Columbus Chldns Hosp
- Columbus Chldns Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Dr. Rendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rendler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rendler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rendler works at
Dr. Rendler speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rendler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.