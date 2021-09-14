Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan Ritter, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Ritter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Sands Constellation Heart Institute - Canal Landing101 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 239-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ritter deserves the highest praise I can give him!
About Dr. Nathan Ritter, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hosp/Brown Med Sch
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- MIT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
