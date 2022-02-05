Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD
Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5089Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Reston Surgery Center LP1860 Town Center Dr Ste G100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5090
The Urology Group - Leesburg224D Cornwall St NW Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5091
The Urology Group - StoneSprings24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 100B, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-5092
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is an absolutely rock star, I was hospitalized for a week due to 2 stones in my left kidney. 13mm and 9mm. All the hospital would do is throw a stent in and send me on my way. Once released I was tossed around by several other urologist for another week and told I have to deal with this for an additional month, Dr Roberts and The Urology Group was able to fit me for surgery in less than 4 days. He performed my surgery today (2/4/22) and I feel 1000% better. He's funny, respectful, informative and amazing at what he does. The Urology Group as a whole has been phenomenal and I'm so happy to now have them as part of my healthcare team.
About Dr. Nathan Roberts, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942526165
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College
- Urology
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.