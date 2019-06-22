See All Plastic Surgeons in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (46)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, CO
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO

Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Roesner works at Mile High Plastic Surgery in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roesner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High Plastic Surgery
    11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 210, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 909-6977
  2. 2
    Mile High Plastic Surgery
    2595 Canyon Blvd Ste 360, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Facial Trauma
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 22, 2019
    Great
    Mayra in Boulder , CO — Jun 22, 2019
    About Dr. Nathan Roesner, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598886483
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    • Surgical Internship-Ft. Worth Tx
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Florida
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
