Dr. Nathan Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Rosenfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Locations
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital110 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-4030
- 2 175 Memorial Hwy Ste LL12, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-4030
Montefiore New Rochelle16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am scheduled for another exam! My dr recommended him before and colonoscopy was great! The pre exam was good! He was gentle, patient and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Nathan Rosenfeld, MD
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
