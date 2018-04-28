Overview

Dr. Nathan Rosenfeld, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.