Overview of Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD

Dr. Nathan Salinas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Salinas works at Holland Hospitals ENT in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.