Dr. Nathan Schmulewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmulewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Schmulewitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Schmulewitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Schmulewitz works at
Locations
-
1
Oncology Hematology Care Inc7675 Wellness Way Ste 211, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmulewitz?
He sees me every year for an endoscopic ultrasound for my pancreas. He is terrific. Very thorough.
About Dr. Nathan Schmulewitz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1699733196
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmulewitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmulewitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmulewitz works at
Dr. Schmulewitz has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmulewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmulewitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.