Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Schrock, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrock's Office Locations
- 1 270 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 977-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent treatment for stage 4 lymphomia
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Schrock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrock has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.