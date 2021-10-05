Dr. Nathan Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Schulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Schulman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schulman works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Medical Anesthesiology P C.192 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-4500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulman?
I have been going to Dr. Schulman as my gastro/Im for over 40 years. I was literally his 2nd patient and there is not another doctor in the world like him. He is the most kind, caring, compassionate and most knowledgeable physician i've ever been to. When i'm very sick with Crohn's disease and the telephone rings and I hear his caring voice I know I will be ok. He truly is one in a million. and every new doctor should be just like him. Thank you Dr. Schulman for everything. Were it not for him I probably wouldn't be writing this review as I wouldn't be here. Bill Morgan 10/4/2021
About Dr. Nathan Schulman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134296866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulman works at
Dr. Schulman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.