Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Bremerton, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Segerson works at Office in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA, Bainbridge Island, WA, Port Ludlow, WA and Port Townsend, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 782-6000
  2. 2
    Office
    1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (564) 240-4200
  3. 3
    Office
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 855-7500
  4. 4
    Office
    89 BREAKER LN, Port Ludlow, WA 98365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 344-1001
  5. 5
    Office
    1274 7th St Ste A, Port Townsend, WA 98368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 373-2547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Healthcare
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Ablation Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Cryoablation for Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Echocardiogram Interpretation Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
In-Office Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Intracardiac Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Lead Extraction Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 08, 2022
    We have a long history with Dr Segerson. He is an excellent clinician, always takes time with us and explains well. We have had several complicated procedures done by him with good results. Highly recommend him.
    Carrie — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841303534
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Medical Center
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • University of Washington
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segerson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Segerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

