Overview

Dr. Nathan Segerson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Segerson works at Office in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA, Bainbridge Island, WA, Port Ludlow, WA and Port Townsend, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.