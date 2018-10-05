Dr. Nathan Slinde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slinde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Slinde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Slinde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fond du Lac, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Hospital.
Locations
Agnesian Pharmacy Plus420 E Division St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Directions (920) 926-8570Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Agnewi-st Agnes Hospital Emergency430 E Division St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Directions (920) 929-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slinde is professional And very knowable. I am very thankful Dr. Slinde is on St. Agnes staff N. Berg
About Dr. Nathan Slinde, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174571806
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slinde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slinde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slinde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slinde has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slinde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slinde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slinde.
