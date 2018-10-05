Overview

Dr. Nathan Slinde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fond du Lac, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Slinde works at SSM Health in Fond du Lac, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.