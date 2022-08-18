Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneddon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD
Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Sneddon works at
Dr. Sneddon's Office Locations
Bingham Memorial Hospital98 Poplar St, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 782-3701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Idaho Pain Group1151 Hospital Way Bldg D, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 239-8008Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic Valencia3302 Valencia Dr Ste 201, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 524-9400Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After forty years of suffering, the last four being the worst, Dr. Sneden and his staff were the first to recognize my cause of lower back pain and offer relief. The particular problem is called a Modic change in the vertebrae. Dr. Sneden and his staff took the time to explain and discuss the cause of the pain and how it can be reduced (or eliminated). Dr. Sneden is one of only three doctors in all of Idaho who offer this treatment presently. While I have not received 100% pain relief, I do feel I am 85% - 90% pain free, and I can do so many more activities now that I could not prior to the procedure (Intracept). To say Thank You seems so insufficient.
About Dr. Nathan Sneddon, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1427232925
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sneddon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sneddon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sneddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sneddon works at
Dr. Sneddon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneddon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneddon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneddon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.