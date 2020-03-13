Dr. Speer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan Speer, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Speer, MD
Dr. Nathan Speer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Speer works at
Dr. Speer's Office Locations
Abilene Childrens Medical Association Llp2150 CEDAR ST, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-6067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Speer is very kind. He made my child feel calm and comfortable. He explained all diagnoses and medications throughly and clearly. Answered all our questions and made us feel at ease.
About Dr. Nathan Speer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1295120418
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Speer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Speer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speer.
