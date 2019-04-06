See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Nathan Starke, MD

Urology
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Starke, MD

Dr. Nathan Starke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Starke works at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Starke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Hospital
    6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-6455
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Methodist Urology Associates
    6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-6455
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



  Phimosis
  Polyuria
  Orchitis
  Priapism
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    After having a very bad experience with a different urologist on the other side of town, I decided to go see Dr. Starke in the medical center. After arriving in the office, I was led to the back with a very friendly assistant. The entire staff was extremely nice. Dr. Starke answered all of my questions and had already reviewed my records prior to coming in to meet me. He had a very relaxed beside manner and was extremely knowledgeable. ALL AROUND OUTSTANDING!
    — Apr 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Starke, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Starke, MD.

    About Dr. Nathan Starke, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1386936680
    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Starke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starke works at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Starke’s profile.

    Dr. Starke has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Starke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

