Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD

Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Steinle works at Black Hills Regional Eye Institute in Rapid City, SD with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Maria, CA and Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Black Hills Regional Eye Institute Llp
    2800 3rd St # 2, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 341-2000
  2. 2
    California Retina Consultants
    525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 963-1648
  3. 3
    California Retina Consultants
    1510 E Main St # 104B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 922-2068
  4. 4
    Retina Associates Of Kentucky
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-3900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Steinle is a 5 star plus Dr. He has helped me immensely. When I first started with him the sight in my left eye was 20/30. Now it is 20/20. My right was 20/200 now it is 20/100. Slowly but surely getting better. My last Dr. was inept as far as I am concerned. Person shall remain nameless. At any rate I am very happy now. My condition is bleeding behind Retina. Dr. Steinle is very talented in doing what he needs to do for me. Painless shots. God Bless anyone with eye problems. Maybe Dr. Steinle can help you. Give the office a call in Paso Robles or anywhere else he works. Thanks, Ron
    — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD
    About Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942455423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinle has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

