Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD
Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Steinle works at
Dr. Steinle's Office Locations
-
1
Black Hills Regional Eye Institute Llp2800 3rd St # 2, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 341-2000
-
2
California Retina Consultants525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 963-1648
-
3
California Retina Consultants1510 E Main St # 104B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-2068
-
4
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinle?
Dr. Steinle is a 5 star plus Dr. He has helped me immensely. When I first started with him the sight in my left eye was 20/30. Now it is 20/20. My right was 20/200 now it is 20/100. Slowly but surely getting better. My last Dr. was inept as far as I am concerned. Person shall remain nameless. At any rate I am very happy now. My condition is bleeding behind Retina. Dr. Steinle is very talented in doing what he needs to do for me. Painless shots. God Bless anyone with eye problems. Maybe Dr. Steinle can help you. Give the office a call in Paso Robles or anywhere else he works. Thanks, Ron
About Dr. Nathan Steinle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1942455423
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinle works at
Dr. Steinle has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Hemorrhage and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steinle speaks Hebrew.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.