Dr. Nathan Tennyson, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Tennyson, MD

Dr. Nathan Tennyson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Tennyson works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tennyson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Nathan Tennyson - Anderson Cancer Center
    1240 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 972-5723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nathan Tennyson, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1881986800
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathan Tennyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tennyson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tennyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tennyson works at Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tennyson’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennyson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennyson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tennyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tennyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

