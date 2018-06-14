Dr. Nathan Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Thomas, DO
Dr. Nathan Thomas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY.
Dr. Thomas works at
Great South Bay Surgical Associates and Vascular Lab, Llp580 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6801
Select Specialty Hospital-panama City615 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 913-6960
- 3 79 Hawser Dr, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (609) 227-8233
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was in the ER a few years ago and had to have my appendix out. He was so informative and explained the procedure. During the procedure, there was a major complication, and I was told later that Dr. Thomas knew how to handle this and because of this, the opening much smaller. He is an exceptional surgeon, and I lucked out to have gotten him. I would use him & recommend him to others. Like the other surveys say, he really takes his time and is very patient friendly. I highly recommend him.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1801176540
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.