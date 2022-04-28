Overview

Dr. Nathan Tofteland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Tofteland works at KU Wichita Gastroenterology in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.