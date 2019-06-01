Dr. Uebelhoer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Uebelhoer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Uebelhoer, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.
Dr. Uebelhoer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Poway Dermatology15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 102, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 900-2747
-
2
San Diego Family Dermatology655 Euclid Ave Ste 304, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uebelhoer?
Dr. Uebelhoer and the staff (Erika and Naomi especially ) are excellent. Everyone there makes you feel so comfortable, they all work so well together.
About Dr. Nathan Uebelhoer, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659344513
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uebelhoer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uebelhoer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uebelhoer works at
Dr. Uebelhoer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uebelhoer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Uebelhoer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uebelhoer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uebelhoer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uebelhoer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.