Dr. Nathan Vela, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nathan Vela, DPM
Dr. Nathan Vela, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Vela's Office Locations
Advanced Foot, Ankle and Wound Specialists7421 N University Dr Ste 304, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 691-3590Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathan Vela, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1376871855
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - Miami|Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Miami|Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vela.
