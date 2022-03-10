Dr. Nathan Wagstaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagstaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Wagstaff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Ascension St John OB/GYN Professional22151 Moross Rd Ste 313, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-3494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Wagstaff was very thorough, he answered all of my questions and explained everything well. He was on time and spent ample time with me. Staff was very friendly also.
About Dr. Nathan Wagstaff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagstaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagstaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagstaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagstaff works at
Dr. Wagstaff has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagstaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagstaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagstaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagstaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagstaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.