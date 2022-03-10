Overview of Dr. Nathan Wagstaff, MD

Dr. Nathan Wagstaff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Wagstaff works at Ascension St John OB/GYN Professional in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.