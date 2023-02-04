Overview of Dr. Nathan Walters, MD

Dr. Nathan Walters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Walters works at Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.