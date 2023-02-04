Dr. Nathan Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Walters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Walters, MD
Dr. Nathan Walters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters' Office Locations
Interventional Spine & Pain, P.A.7115 Greenville Ave Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 888-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Despite a bad ice/snow storm, Dr. Walters stayed in his office (the only one who stayed) to see me, and avoid delay in care. He was very knowledgeable, responsive, and professional. I definitely recommend.
About Dr. Nathan Walters, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters works at
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walters speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.