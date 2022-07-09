Overview

Dr. Nathan Wyatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Wyatt works at Chattanooga Neurology Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.